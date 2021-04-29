Mexican National Team: El Tri confirms friendly against Honduras prior to the Gold Cup

The Mexican Selection of Gerardo “Tata” Martino revealed that he will play a friendly match against his similar Honduras prior to the 2021 edition of the gold Cup, Concacaf contest that gives half a ticket to the Confederations Cup.

Through their official Twitter account, the Tricolor announced that they will face the Hondurans on June 12 in the United States, as part of their FIFA Date tour.

“The Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) report that the National Team of Mexico will face its counterpart from Honduras on Saturday, June 12 at 6:30 p.m., Central Mexico time, at the stadium Mercedes-Benz of Atlanta, “read the statement published by the national team.

The game will take place between the Concacaf Nations League Finals and the 2021 Gold Cup, so the catrachos will be a synodal for those led by Gerardo Martino prior to defending his crown in the Concacaf in the tournament that will start in July .

The Tricolor’s preparation for summer competitions also includes the previously announced game against Iceland to be played on May 29 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

