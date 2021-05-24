Mexican national team: Edson Álvarez will not go to the Tokyo Olympics due to Ajax refusal

The Mexican midfielder, Edson Álvarez, will not be part of the Under 23 Olympic Team that will be in Tokyo 2020 despite the fact that he is old enough to be part of the ‘Jimmy’ Lozano team, as he does not have the permission of Ajax.

Edson, who already reported with Tricolor for the friendly match against Iceland and the Concacaf Nations League match against Costa Rica, will not play in Tokyo due to the Club’s refusal.

According to ESPN, the reason he will not go to the Olympics is because at Ajax they consider the competition to be ‘amateur’ and do not want to risk injury or some other type of setback.

By not being obliged to lend to Edson, Ajax has refused despite attempts by Mexican officials to make Edson one of those called up to Tokyo 2020.

Edson Álvarez would be part of the Olympic Games without occupying a reinforcement position, which is why Jaime Lozano and the Tricolor board of directors constantly sought to have Edson available.

