Mexican National Team: Edson Álvarez sends an emotional message to the Sub 23 prior to the match against Canada

Edson Alvarez, a youth club from Club América, sent an emotional message to the Mexican Under 23 team led by Jaime Lozano, who today will contest their pass to the Tokyo Olympic Games against Canada, in the semifinals of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic Stadium on the Jalisco Stadium field.

The current Ajax defender, who started in the friendly match of Mexico’s senior team against Wales, said he has full confidence that the U23 players will be able to get a pass to the Pre-Olympic final and therefore qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

“I want to send a message of motivation to my teammates in the Under 23 of the Olympics. In a few hours they will have the most important game because they are playing going to the Olympics, the truth is that they are playing a great role, we are with you, we are all on the lookout and I wish you much success and everything will turn out very well. .

It should be remembered that Edson Álvarez expressed his desire to be able to attend the Tokyo Olympic Games, although that decision will have to be made between Jaime Lozano and Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino to see how the two teams make.

“The truth is that I am available material, not even I can make the decision to go to the Olympic Games of the Gold Cup, I am where they want to take me, it is not my decision and the Tata together with Jaime Lozano will make the appropriate decision of what the team needs. ” Said the player a few days ago.

