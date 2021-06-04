Mexican National Team: Edson Álvarez regretted “the bad aim” of the Tri against Costa Rica

The champion footballer with the Ajax, Edson Alvarez He confessed his dissatisfaction with the result of the Mexican National Team, Machín was self-critical with the dramatic victory against Costa Rica in the semifinal of the Concacaf Nations League.

“Yes, a difficult result, we do not have to reach this stage, we have to settle with the opportunities but the important thing is that we are in the Final,” he told TUDN.

“I think that in the first half we generated two or three chances that have to end in goal because if they end in goal the game becomes easier, they play their game and complicate us but the important thing is that we are in the Final,” he added.

The former player of the Eagles of America assured that there is much to be reflected on, especially on a personal level. “They also play, they go back to look for the counter, the important thing is to win, and then we will draw conclusions, personally there is much to improve and if each player does their thing and puts their grain of sand everything will be better,” he said.

