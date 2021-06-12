Mexican National Team: Edson Álvarez insults the United States player

The Mexican national team, Edson Álvarez, current player of the Ajax from Holland and Club América youth squad, the popular youtuber gave an interview, The Golden Scorpion, where he recalled some anecdotes of his career, including the encounter he had with the soccer player of the United States, Matt Miazga.

At the interview, Alvarez He remembered the episode in which he defended his partner Diego lainez of an ‘attack’ by the North American defender, who had made fun of the stature of the now Betis player, giving rise to an outbreak of anger in that friendly match in 2018 in Nashville.

Mexico lost that game 1-0 after the TRI suffered the expulsion of Ángel Zaldívar, so the fans and Mexican footballers ended up ‘hot’ due to the scenes left by Matt Miazga, whom Edson faced and was about to go to the blows, something he regrets not having done.

In the ‘environment’ of the interview with the youtuber, Edson referred to Miazga with a clear insult, calling him ‘jo # O’, although with a connotation of cowardice, since he had taken advantage of Diego Lainez’s novice.

“There yes wey my side came out… .. inche J070 wey, the truth is that I regret not having hit him, everyone told me, ‘wey you would have hit him’, and I, well, no m4m35, I just lacked permission”, he launched Ávarez.

The interview with the Golden Scorpion was carried out before the concentration of the players for the matches of the Concacaf League of Nations, where Mexico again crossed paths with the United States, a match that TRI lost and where the three players met, although this time, the American watched the entire game from the substitute bench.

