Mexican National Team: Edson Álvarez confesses that he had to go to therapy after the own goal in Russia 2018

The former player of the Eagles of America, Edson Alvarez He recounted how he was called up to the Mexican National Team for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and how he had to face the difficult situation he experienced after scoring an own goal in the third game of the group stage of the World Cup against Sweden.

In 2016, Álvarez made his debut for América at the age of 19 and only four months after playing in the First Division saw activity with the Mexican national team.

Also read: Jacky Ramírez, member of Acapulco Shore, takes off his clothes and celebrates half a million followers

In an interview with him Golden Scorpion, the former Eagles player confessed that he had to go to therapy for the own goal he scored in the World Cup in Russia against Sweden.

“I had the fortune to go to a World Cup and I played, in the (game) of Germany I entered the second half, the others, I played them all until the one in Brazil that eliminated us. I screamed because I scored the own goal, why more? , I felt anger inside me, I said ‘why is this happening to me?’, my first World Cup, playing all cool. But those who criticize me the most have not scored a goal and I scored a goal, in my goal but I scored a goal in a World Cup, “he said with a laugh.

“I went to the psychologist to raise my self-esteem, to know that it was part of football, but the people (after elimination) finished me there.”

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content