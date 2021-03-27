Mexican National Team: DT from Canada, Mauro Biello sends a letter to Tri prior to the semifinal

The coach of the Canada U23 team, Mauro biello He assured that they are aware that the Mexican National Team is a tough rival, however, they will not be intimidated and will seek to win the game no matter what.

“We are very aware of the rival we have, it is the giant of the Concacaf; but we are in a position where we want to be in terms of playing the game to reach Tokyo. It is a game in which everything can marry,” he said in Press conference.

The strategist spoke of the investigation that FIFA opened against El Tri for the prohibited shout in the Concacaf pre-Olympic, ensuring that they have not been informed of any changes, so they continue to prepare fully for the match.

“We have not heard anything about some kind of change; obviously it is a short period of time and we are preparing for Mexico, we assume that the rival is Mexico,” he said.

“In terms of the fans, we haven’t heard anything about it (about the scream). There is an investigation into it and we’ll see how it goes. That didn’t happen in our game, so I think it’s in the hands of FIFA. we are concentrating for Mexico and we are preparing for Mexico at this point, “he concluded.

