Mexican National Team: Drums confirmed for the group stage draw for Tokyo 2020

Next Wednesday, the Mexican National Team will meet its rivals for the group stage of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Despite winning the Pre-Olympic, the ‘Tri’ did not start as seeded in the draw.

The FIFA He laid out the order of the teams with their recent performances in the tournament, placing Argentina and Brazil, who won Gold in three of the last four Olympics. In that same hype is the host, Japan. Lastly, South Korea completes the hype.

For its part, Mexico shares the hype with the National Team of Spain, Germany and Honduras, which is why an affordable group is visualized, considering the rules for forming groups.

The third pot is made up of Egypt, Ivory Coast, New Zealand and South Africa. Pot 4 is made up of Saudi Arabia, Australia, Romania and one of the candidates to win a medal, the French National Team.