Mexican National Team: Diego Lainez will take the place of Erick Gutiérrez for the Final Four

After his great performance before the Iceland selection, Diego Lainez would have “gotten up” to the final call of the Mexican National Team to play the Final Four of the Concacaf Nations League.

According to information from David Medrano, a journalist for TV Azteca, after Erick Gutiérrez was injured during one of the Tri’s training sessions, Diego Lainez will enter the last-minute call.

“Lainez enters and Gutiérrez Galaviz leaves the Final Four list.”

Lainez enters and Gutiérrez Galaviz leaves the Final Four list. – david medrano felix (@medranoazteca) May 30, 2021

The Mexican National Team will play the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League on Thursday, June 6, when it faces the Costa Rican National Team at Sports Authority Field.

In case of advancing to the final, El Tri will fight for the title against the winner of the key between the United States and the Honduras National Team, on Sunday the 6th of the same month.

