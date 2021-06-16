Mexican National Team: Diego Lainez, the next Tri idol? Luis ‘Matador’ Hernández reveals it

The midfielder Diego Lainez continues to attract attention after his performances with Real Betis in the 2020-2021 season and which was reflected in the Concacaf Nations League with the Mexican National Team.

In an interview for the portal of ‘ESPN‘, former footballer Luis’ Matador’ Hernández affirmed that the Sevillian team’s midfielder has the qualities to become the next idol at El Tri.

Read also: Chivas: Víctor Vucetich rejects the call of Funes Mori to the Mexican National Team

“The truth is I like Diego Lainez, he is preparing and developing very well in Europe and with what he is doing I see him with the conditions that he will be the next idol of Mexican soccer, he is a fierce, charming player, very much like Hirving Lozano and Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona, I hope he continues his rise in European football and I think he can make a difference in Mexican football, “he said.

Diego Lainez, the new idol of Mexican soccer? This is what the ‘Matador’ Hernández thinks https: //t.co/xzscJiY4sa – ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) June 15, 2021

In addition, the former Mexican national team affirmed that he hopes that the Liga MX will continue to produce quality soccer players with the reduction of places for foreigners for the 2020-2021 season.

“It is not a lie or a secret that there are too many foreigners in Mexican soccer occupying important positions and one of those positions is that of forwards. Previously we played with a Mexican teammate up front, nowadays it is rare to see a Mexican couple in the attack of some first division team except in Chivas de Guadalajara. We must give more opportunity to young Mexicans and they also have to take advantage of their opportunities when they are put in front of them, because there are not many, “he explained.

Read also: FC Juárez: Ricardo Ferretti forgets about Club Tigres and sends a hopeful message

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content