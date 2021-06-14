Mexican National Team: Diego Lainez is revalued thanks to his performances with Real Betis

At the time, Diego lainez He left the old continent much questioned because several specialists and Miguel Herrera himself pointed out that he still had to finish a process in the MX League, the player of the Betis has shown its growth in recent months.

Lainez has been one of the best players in the Mexican team During this tour of the United States prior to the Gold Cup, even Gerardo Martino was convinced with his level, remembering that he had not contemplated it for the League of Nations.

Its growth within the field of play has been reflected in its value, since, in a matter of months, Transfermarkt has updated its numbers, going from having a value of 5 million euros in October last year to closing the season at 8 millions.

It should be noted that the Club América youth squad has had difficult moments since he arrived in Spain; However, this past season, Lainez managed to gain the trust of Pellegrini, who sees him as an important player for the following season.