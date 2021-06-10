Mexican National Team: Diego Lainez is on the same level as Gio Reyna, says Gonzalo Pineda

After Mexico lost the Nations League final to the United States, there was talk about the “golden generation” of the Stars and Stripes, though Gonzalo pineda he does not believe that they are above the Tri players.

In an interview for ESPN, “The Gonzo” Pineda, current auxiliary of the Seattle Sounders, assured that players like Diego lainez have better capabilities than items like Giovanni reyna, despite the fact that the second plays in a club like the Borussia Dortmund.

“I could tell you that for me Lainez can fit into any Top team in Europe (Juventus, Chelsea, Real Madrid), I don’t see Gio Reyna more talented than Lainez, I see them even and Diego a little better”

Pineda also spoke of elements such as Héctor Herrera and Hirving “el Chucky” Lozano, since “HH” was recently champion of the Spanish La Liga and Lozano has the conditions to emigrate to a team even bigger than Napoli.

“It seems to me that Héctor Herrera’s is the same or better than McKinney’s in Juventus, Herrera’s in Atlético de Madrid and he is champion of Spain, Hirving Lozano’s I think it’s a matter of time before we see him in a much better club like Pulisic is in Chelsea “

