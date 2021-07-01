Mexican National Team: Diego Lainez is emboldened and ‘accepts the challenge’ prior to Tokyo 2020

After scoring the first goal in the friendly match that the Mexican National Team won 3-0 against Panama, the midfielder of the Real Betis Balompié from The Spanish League, Diego Lainez, ventured to affirm that the selective who directs Jaime lozano He is ready to fight for one of the medals to be distributed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The former Club América praised the work carried out by the elements of the Under 23 National Team during this week where they met to prepare for this friendly match and concentrate with a view to the Tokyo Olympics, ensuring that they ended up happy and satisfied to achieve a victory against him. channel set.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Ignacio Rivero will sign for two years; The Machine has already closed an agreement

“Things are on the right track, we have prepared very intensively this week, we believe in the coach and the entire coaching staff, very happy with the positive result and that they help us in this good form that we are having for the Olympic Games” commented to TUDN.

When asked if an Olympic medal can be ‘demanded’ of this Mexican National Team, Lainez did not hesitate and affirmed that the team is ready for that challenge, highlighting the positive characteristics of the collective game that Lozano has worked with.

“We are a team that has very good ball handling, with variations and the way of playing that Jimmy indicates to us. I think they can demand us because there is a lot of talent,” said Lainez.

The Mexican National Team will play a friendly match again next Saturday, July 3, against Nigeria in Los Angeles and another one against New Zealand on July 22, which would be their last match before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Also read: Yanet García and Jen Selter boast ‘duel of peaches’ in thread suits