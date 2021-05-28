Mexican National Team: Diego Lainez fails to convince Gerardo Martino

Last Tuesday, the coach of the Mexican team, Gerardo Martino, announced the final list that will play the Final Four of the Concacaf Nations League, in which the absence of Diego Lainez.

Despite having minutes during the last semester, the Real Betis player was out of the call; However, he will play the friendly match that Mexico will hold this Saturday against its counterpart in Iceland.

His decision generated controversy, since he chose to call Uriel Antuna, who is not in his best form, but is trusted by the Argentine. According to the column of ‘Tap Filtered’, Lainez still does not convince Martino.

Many pointed out that one of the reasons why he was left out is because of his presence with the Olympic team; However, the Chivas player is also one of the likely summoned to play in Tokyo, so that possibility could be ruled out. This is the second time that the Club América youth squad is out of an official tournament, remembering that he was not in the 2019 Gold Cup either.