Mexican National Team: Diego Lainez “demands” his teammates to improve against the United States

The footballer of Real Betis Balompié, Diego Lainez He was dissatisfied with the way in which the Mexican National Team advanced to the final of the Concacaf Nations League against Costa Rica, this because El Tri suffered and had to go to penalties.

The former Eagles of America player assured that the team has to work hard to improve against the United States, if they want to aspire to win the Nations League from Concaca next Sunday.

“I think we have to work on all the lines. Costa Rica played a great game and we are willing to work to improve in the next game,” Lainez said.

Diego Lainez in conference:

“I think we have to work on all lines, we are a team that always likes to improve. We are willing to work to improve everything that we did not do well against Costa Rica and to be able to enhance our virtues for Sunday.” pic.twitter.com/UFsXYU9BeV – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) June 4, 2021

The steering wheel was one of the surprises that Gerardo Martino presented in the starting eleven.

“It is not the most beautiful way to enter because a teammate came out due to injury. Ideally, Guti would have been there, but I am here to support, to try to do my best and for the team to do well.”

