Mexican National Team: Diego Lainez asks the fans to eradicate the ‘Forbidden Scream’

The footballer Diego Lainez of Real Betis of the Spanish League and the Mexican National Team, asked the fans to eradicate the ‘forbidden cry’ of Mexican soccer, seeking to avoid fines and punishments of the FIFA.

We are all going to suffer the consequences because we all form the national team. But it is also a respect for the rival and for the people who can feel offended. There are other ways to have fun, I think we can change the word to MEXICO! “, Was the message from Diego Lainez.

The Mexican soccer player spoke in an interview for the W-Deportes program, where he asked to eliminate that cry in the matches of the Mexican National Team and Liga MX, to avoid fines and punishments from FIFA.

Diego Lainez joined Hirving Lozano and Guillermo Ochoa’s proposal to change the cry for MEXICO !, promising that if they do, they will give their best to give him the best results on the court.

