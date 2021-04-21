Mexican National Team: Diego Lainez and Edson Álvarez would be at the Tokyo Olympics

The Mexican Under-23 National Team begins to prepare its final list for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, for which Jaime lozano you can count on the “Europeans” who give the age for the competition.

In an interview for W Deportes, the coach of the Tri U23 spoke about the cases of Gerardo Arteaga, Diego Lainez and Edson Alvarez, of whom they are already talking with their respective clubs to obtain permits, in steps that seem to be progressing positively.

“Gerardo Torrado is already talking to the clubs. Apparently everyone of the age would have no problem, the clubs are not closed. We know that it is not a FIFA Date, so it is not an obligation for the club either “

“It would practically be those three (Diego Lainez, Edson Álvarez and Gerardo Arteaga), who are in Europe and give their age. They will most likely be on that list “

Regarding the players over 23 years old who are active in Europe, “Jimmy” Lozano commented that it will be more difficult to count on them, because the Olympics are not a FIFA Date and the teams are not obliged to lend them, as many are important pieces. .

“With the elders I think it would be more complicated, because they are referents, important players and in those is Gerardo Torrado”

