Mexican National Team: David Faitelson throws a dart at Gerardo Martino for the absence of ‘Chicharito’

Forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández has once again been the main detractor in the media after not being included in the preliminary list of 41 players to be available for the ‘Final Four’ in the Concacaf Nations League, to be held in July.

During an interview for ‘TUDN‘, coach Gerardo Martino once again indirectly evaded the non-call of the Los Angeles Galaxy attacker, despite his great start to the season in the MLS.

Read also: Liga MX: Ariel Holan’s first words as coach of La Fiera

Given this, David Faitelson, the commentator and critic of ESPN, exploded harshly against the Argentine strategist and the Mexican Soccer Federation by keeping the situation with forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández in an incognito.

The Mexican Soccer Federation and “El Tata” Martino intend to live under the times where everything could be covered or handled under the table. If there is a disciplinary action, if “El Chicharito” is banned, they should say so, period. – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) May 12, 2021

“The Mexican Soccer Federation and” El Tata “Martino intend to live under the times where everything could be covered or handled under the table. If there is a disciplinary action, if” El Chicharito “is banned, they should say so, period,” he wrote.

It should be noted that forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández has not received the call from coach Gerardo Martino to the Mexican National Team since the indiscipline that was experienced in the city of New Jersey.

Read also: Club Pachuca launches warning to America in the style of “Mortal Kombat”

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content