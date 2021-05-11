Mexican National Team: David Faitelson questions the absence of “Chicharito” Hernández in Martino’s pre-list

The Mexican National Team presented the pre-list of Gerardo “el Tata” Martino for the Concacaf League of Nations, in which the name of Javier “el Chicharito” Hernández despite his great start with him Los Angeles Galaxy in the 2021 MLS season.

Because of this, ESPN analyst David Faitelson questioned “Tata” Martino about Hernandez’s absence in the pre-list, as it seems quite rare that one of the best forwards of the moment is not considered in a list of 40 players.

“If” Chicharito “does not enter a pre-list of 40, it does not enter any selection. Is there a veto on the footballer? Yon de Luisa and Gerardo Martino would have to explain … “

If “Chicharito” does not enter a pre-list of 40, it does not enter any selection. Is there a veto on the footballer? Yon de Luisa and Gerardo Martino would have to explain it … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) May 11, 2021

Faitelson also asked the president of the Mexican Football Federation to clarify if there is a type of “veto” against Javier Hernández, for which he will not be considered in the future despite his actions.

After four days in MLS, Javier “el Chicharito” Hernández marches as the league’s leading scorer, with six touchdowns.

