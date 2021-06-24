Mexican National Team: David Faitelson questions Tata Martino after the call of Funes Mori

The convocation of Rogelio Funes Mori to the Mexican National Team Gerardo “Tata” Martino continues to cause a stir among the sports world, the forward of Rayados from Monterrey He will surely be in the Gold Cup as the main attacker before the “veto” of Javier “Chicharito” Hernández.

Faced with this situation, the ESPN journalist, David faitelson gave his opinion on what happened, ensuring that this decision can forever mark the era of Gerardo “Tata” Martino with the Mexican National Team.

“Gerardo Martino” threw “his cards … He played it for Funes Mori and discarded” Chicharito “Hernández. The decision, his decision, can forever mark his era as coach of the Mexican soccer team … “

Funes Mori declared that he feels quite proud to be able to defend the colors of Mexico and to be taken into account in a call together with the best players in the country.

“Very excited, very proud to be on the list of the best Mexican players. I am very happy and obviously I want to continue doing things well to be able to defend this country in the best way.”

