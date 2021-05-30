Mexican National Team: David Faitelson praises Andrés Guarded performance against Iceland

Sports journalist David faitelson of the ESPN network, praised the performance of the footballer Hirving Lozano with the Mexican team, in their friendly duel in front of Iceland price to Concacaf Nations League matches.

El Chucky “is in charge of the” Vikings “and Mexico improves in the second half to beat the uncomfortable Iceland …”, were the words of David Faitelson.

The controversial Mexican communicator left his message through his social networks, where he highlighted the performance of the Napoli striker in Serie A and how he entered the second half to define the match in favor of the Azteca team.

“El Chucky” takes care of the “Vikings” and Mexico improves in the second half to defeat the uncomfortable Iceland … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) May 30, 2021

Coach Gerardo Martino’s selective started the game losing to Edson Álvarez’s own goal, but Hirving Lozano came off the bench in the second half to score a pair of goals and seal the Triumph 2 for 1 in Arlington.

