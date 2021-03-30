Mexican National Team: David Faitelson demands that Carlos Vela not be asked to go to El Tri

In recent days, the theme of Carlos candle and the Mexican National Team is very delicate, after Gerardo Martino will deny a possible summons to both Olympic Games like the Major, some still think that Vela’s willingness to go to Tokyo should be taken advantage of.

However, for the ESPN commentator, David faitelson, the issue is completely closed, Carlos Vela should not be an option for the Mexican National Team, since he is not even a player who should be asked to represent his country.

“In football, only Messi, Cristiano, Pelé, Maradona, Cruyff, Zidane and Diestefano are“ begged ”. Carlos Vela, no…” The commentator launched through his official Twitter account.

At a press conference, Gerardo Martino considered it illogical to call Vela to compete in the Olympic Games, he said that if he has not wanted to go to the Major following a process, he is not eligible for Tokyo 2020.

