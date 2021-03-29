Mexican National Team: David Faitelson defends Gerardo Martino’s position on Carlos Vela

The Mexican National Team is in trouble for the first time in the era of coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, due to the lack of a forward center in the face of the situation Raul Jimenez and recent injuries to Alan Pulido and Henry Martin.

The Argentine strategist was forceful in the press conference prior to the game against Costa Rica, that Carlos Vela has determined his destiny to be considered in the Tri calls.

Faced with this situation, David faitelson, the critic and commentator of ESPN, defended the words of the South American coach that the issue of the attacker of Los Angeles FC It is more than closed and you should see other more viable options.

Totally coherent “El Tata” Martino with the Carlos Vela case. The national team is not a “buffet” for the footballer to choose where he wants to play … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) March 29, 2021

“” El Tata “Martino is totally consistent with the Carlos Vela case. The national team is not a” firm “for the player to choose where he wants to play …”, he wrote.

The Mexican National Team continues with the preparation training to face its last match on the European tour on this date FIFA against the Costa Rican National Team, to be held in Austria.

