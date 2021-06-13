Mexican national team: David Faitelson defends Alan Pulido after the lack of a goal from Tri

The Mexican Selection of Gerardo “Tata” Martino could not go from zero to zero against his counterpart from Honduras, the Tricolor continues to suffer to score, the absence of Raul Jimenez and the supposed veto of Javier Chicharito Hernandez begins to weigh in the National Combined.

Faced with this situation, the ESPN journalist, David faitelson He defended Alan Pulido from the lack of a goal, as the Sporting Kansas City forward has no opportunities due to the lack of play in Tri.

“Very little of the Mexican team … Little depth and almost no danger … It is not a problem for the center forward. Alan Pulido has had no options… ”.

El Tri has Henry Martín and Alan Pulido as leaders in the attack, however, neither has been able to return the goal to Tri, so the call of Rogelio Funes Mori for the Gold Cup seems increasingly feasible, while despite of the good moment Javier Chicharito Hernández looks further from the green.

