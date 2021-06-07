Mexican National Team: David Faitelson comes out in defense of Andrés Guarded after missing the penalty against USA

The sports journalist David faitelson of the ESPN chain, came out in defense of Andrew Saved after the criticism he has received in networks, for failing a penalty with the Mexican National Team against USA in the League of Nations.

Nothing happens with Andrés Guardado. Please! Stop the nonsense! He is a legendary footballer. He threw the penalty and missed it. That’s all. Save the st **** … “was David Faitelson’s message.

The controversial communicator launched his message through his social networks, asking the fans to forget the criticism of the Real Betis midfielder, since the “Little Prince” is a historical player of the Mexico National Team.

Andrés Guarded missed a penalty against the United States team in the final of the Concacaf Nations League, which in the end ended up giving the title to his rivals, so the Aztec fans came out to criticize him in networks.

