Mexican national team: David Faitelson classifies the gold medal in London 2012 as an accident

The Mexican National Team touched the sky in London when it achieved the highest achievement in the history of all Mexican sport by winning the Gold Medal in the Olympic Games 2012 hand in hand Luis Fernando Tena.

El Tri won his ticket to Tokyo 2020, which undoubtedly raised the expectations of winning the Gold Medal again as it was achieved almost a decade ago, however, for David Faitelson he is not a favorite for the event, he even qualified it as a accident.

“Impossible to place Mexico as a candidate for Olympic gold. That must be left to the world powers of the game. 2012 was a wonderful, glorious and shocking ‘accident’ What can happen again? Yes, there are always’ unexpected miracles ” said the sports journalist.

Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Spain or France are some of the teams with which El Tri could be measured in Tokyo this summer; in 2012 Mexico measured Gabon, Switzerland, South Korea, Senegal, Japan and the Brazil of Neymar, Thiago Silva and Marcelo.

