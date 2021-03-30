Mexican National Team: David Faitelson attacks El Tri for lack of goal vs Costa Rica

The Mexican National Team will seek to close the first European tour in the best way in 2021 by facing the Selection of Costa Rica, in the last commitment on the FIFA date to be held in Austria.

After the defeat before his similar before Welsh, the tricolor team led by coach Gerardo Martino continues to suffer in offensive production due to Raul Jimenez, Henry Martin and Alan Pulido due to injury.

Before the drought of goals in El Tri, David faitelson, the critic and commentator of ESPN, lashed out hard against the Mexican National Team due to the lack of annotations during the confrontation against the Ticos.

“It seems that Martino has not been able to resolve the absence of a nominal forward center …”, he wrote.