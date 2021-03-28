Mexican National Team: David Faitelson attacks against Tri’s poor performance against Wales

The Mexican National Team enters into action on this FIFA date facing the Wales national team, in the first commitment on this European tour in Cardiff and Austria in preparation for the summer competitions.

With one of the worst 45 minutes of the national team under the tutelage of coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, the tricolor team is on track to suffer its second setback in the process towards Qatar World Cup 2022.

Given this, David faitelson, the critic and commentator of ESPN, lashed out harshly against the poor performance of the Mexican National Team against the Welsh National Team, in a match held in Cardiff.

Play out of place, but this does not exempt Mexico from serious defensive inattention.

“Play out of place, but this does not exempt Mexico from serious defensive neglect. The only arrival of Pays de Galés is a goal …”.

“Almost nothing of the Mexican team in this first half in Cardiff … It produces little football and no danger in front of the goal of Wales …” Chucky “and” Tecatito “run and run and not much happens. Orbelín participates sparingly. “

“Mexico needs a forward center … Someone who opens the spaces, who fixes the opponent’s centrals and who is where he has to be when” Tecatito “,” Chucky “or Herrera throw the ball deep …”.

“” El Tata “misses Raúl Jiménez … Irreplaceable?”, He wrote.