Mexican National Team: David Faitelson assures that El Tri has turned its back on “Chicharito”

Sports journalist David faitelson of the ESPN network, ensures that the Mexican National Team Gerardo Martino, has turned his back on the historic scorer of El Tri Javier “Chicharito ” Hernandez.

To “Chicharito”, the Mexican team has turned its back. I don’t know == I can’t prove it == that there is a punishment or a veto in force on the historic Mexican striker, but there is something, something sinister and hidden in the departure of the historic national team scorer… ”were Faitelson’s words.

The controversial Mexican communicator left his message on social networks, where he described as unfair what is being done to Javier Hernández, after his great career with the Mexico shirt.

David Faitelson made it clear that he does not know if there is a veto or punishment for the Galaxy forward, since he cannot verify it, but everything indicates that there is something hidden in the face of his absence from the selection.

