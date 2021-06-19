Mexican national team: David Faitelson applauds FIFA after the sanction of El Tri

The Mexican National Team received a sanction of two games behind closed doors for the qualifying rounds towards the Qatar World Cup 2022, this after the presence of the forbidden cry in the previous matches of the Tri de Gerardo Tata Martino.

After the sanction was made official and it was revealed that FIFA could go even further if this situation continues to arise in the Tri matches, to such an extent that it takes points away from the National Team or leaves it without a World Cup, the journalist from ESPN, David faitelson applauded the heavy hand of the highest soccer body.

“I applaud FIFA’s decision. No one is going to be insulted at the stadiums. Either they understand it or they understand it. Period.”

“The homophobic cry in the stadiums is the responsibility of a sector of fans without education and values ​​and of a confused and late reaction of the Mexican Federation. Do not forget that at first, the authorities supported and covered up the cry as part of our“ folklore ”.”

FIFA and the FMF have tried to eradicate the scream in the fans, through campaigns; However, match by match, a sector of the fans who gather in the stadium continue to shout when the rival goalkeeper celebrates.

Mexico kicks off the qualifiers next September against Jamaica at the Azteca Stadium, a match that will be behind closed doors. The next home game, against Canada, will be played in the same way.

