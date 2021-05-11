Mexican National Team: Date and time defined for the game vs Costa Rica in the Nations League

The Mexican National Team has announced the date and time of its confrontation against the Costa Rican National Team, within the ‘Final Four’ in the first edition of the Concacaf League of Nations.

Mexicans and Ticos will define one of the two finalists of the Concacaf contest, next Thursday, July 3 at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time to be held in the Empower Field At Mile High Stadium, in Denver, Colorado.

While the grand final of the Concacaf Nations League will take place on Sunday, July 6 at 8:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, to define the first champion in the history of the contest.

SEMIFINALS

Honduras vs United States July 3 6:30 p.m.

Mexico vs Costa Rica July 3 9:00 p.m.

GAME FOR THIRD PLACE

Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 July 6 5:30 p.m.

FINAL

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF 2 July 6 8:00 p.m.

