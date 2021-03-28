Mexican National Team: Daniela Basso sent an emotional message to Raúl Jiménez after his return to El Tri

Raúl Jiménez, Wolverhampton striker is concentrated with the Mexican National Team, during the concentration the Mexican received an emotional message from the actress Daniela basso, who thanked him sincerely for showing that the dream of playing again is real, after recovering from his skull fracture.

The wife and mother of the daughter of Raul Jimenez shared a video on his official twitter account, where he expressed his support for the forward, who was in Cardiff during the Tri game against Wales.

“Thank you for teaching us that dreams come true over and over again,” says Basso in the 13-second video that he posted just at the time the Mexican National Team was playing their match on the FIFA Date.

Jiménez has returned to the courts to train after a long rehabilitation due to the fracture he suffered in November during the match against Arsenal where he collided with David Luiz.

Gerardo Martino, Tri coach, called Jiménez so that he could be with the team during this FIFA Date, besides that he could talk with him and that Tri’s doctors and physiotherapists could also be aware of his evolution.

