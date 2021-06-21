Mexican National Team: Daniel ‘El Russo’ Brailovsky revealed that he was going to play with Mexico

The media impact that the call for Rogelio Funes Mori with the Mexican National Team that he directs has brought Gerardo ‘El Tata’ Martino has also uncovered a story never told, as the former Club América player, Daniel ‘The Russian’ Brailovsky, He confessed that he was very close to playing with TRI during his stay in Mexico in the eighties when he shone with the Eagles.

Installed as an analyst at Fox Sports for several years, the Russian Brailovsky was questioned about the call of Funes Mori to the Selection Mexicana, approving the Argentine call and revealing that he was also close to the portal of the tricolor shirt.

The Russian confessed that he was ‘set’ to play with the Mexican National Team, despite the fact that at that time he did not have nationality, as it was a little more difficult to obtain naturalization, but everything was on track for it to happen, until he arrived the earthquake and had to leave the country.

“They came to talk to me after talking to very few people. The board of America asked me if I was interested and of course I was happy here. He already had a daughter. He was not Mexican because at that time several years had to pass before they gave you naturalization. They made me take some photos to see how people reacted as Mexican. Several photos appeared in the newspaper and the support was good. There was practically everything, but the earthquake came, “he commented on the Fox Sports program.

The plan of the directors was that the Russian put on the green shirt to play the World Cup in Mexico in 1986, same where the Argentine National Team was champion by the hand of Diego Armando Maradona.

Brailovsky fell short of heading the list of naturalized who have played for TRI, which has grown in recent years with the participation of Gabriel Caballero, Antonio Naelson Sinha Matías Vuoso, Leandro Augusto, Guillermo Franco, Lucas Ayala, Damián Álvarez, Christian Giménez and now Rogelio Funes Mori.

In addition to these recent cases, in Mexico they had already played naturalized as Carlos Lara, Carlos Blanco Castaon, Jorge Romo, José Lópes Herranz, Lorenzo Camarena and Julio Flores.

