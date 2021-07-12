Mexican national team could play behind closed doors against Guatemala

The Mexican team failed to obtain a positive result before Trinidad and Tobago in his debut in the gold Cup; However, beyond the result, what took the covers was the homophobic scream from the fans a few minutes after the end of the match.

At a press conference, the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Yon de LuisaHe pointed out that Concacaf is analyzing the possibility that the match against Guatemala will be played behind closed doors.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Santiago Giménez is an option to replace Hirving Lozano

“We were asked yesterday if there was the possibility of playing behind closed doors next Wednesday, it is a situation that has arisen and surely in the next few hours we will have direct communication.”

Also read: Club América: Álvaro Fidalgo ‘drives the fans crazy’ prior to the 2021 Apertura

For his part, Yon de Luisa questioned the refereeing of the last game, noting that there is a concern within the team due to what happened with Hirving Lozano, so they will send a request to Concacaf to sanction the referee.

“In the Federation we have a great concern, it is a behavior that we have seen before. We have decided to express our concern for the integrity of the Mexican player, we cannot continue to allow this. “