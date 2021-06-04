Mexican National Team: Costa Rica pushed El Tri to the limit, assured Ronald González

After the defeat on penalties against the Mexican National Team in the Concacaf Nations League, the strategist of Costa Rica, Ronald González was satisfied after taking El Tri to the highest level, although he assured that Mexico has even more players than it showed against the Ticos.

“Little by little we felt better, we organized ourselves, we had an established game plan and I think we pushed Mexico to the limit to take them where we wanted to. I am happy with the variants and the tactical order,” González said at a press conference .

“Mexico does not have more players than those who came and we have some absences that will give us a leap in quality and an important consistency, I hope that the players are focused and that we are calm for the qualifying rounds, we are in a process of matches to when the tie starts in September, “he said.

González also spoke about the deficiencies that the Central American team presented in order to defeat the Mexican National Team.

“We need to improve things, have a little longer possessions for moments of the game, we also need to be a more consistent team in the last defensive quarter to prevent our goalkeeper from having interventions like the ones he had today, but in general terms I am calm.

“Yesterday we practiced, however, there are also virtues of goalkeepers and emotional situations. We are hurt,” he said.

