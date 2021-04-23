Mexican National Team: Concacaf revealed the venues for the 2021 Gold Cup

The 2021 Gold Cup, in which the Mexican National Team is always a candidate, is getting closer and closer to starting and now the Concacaf revealed which will be the venues of this competition, which will take place in the USA.

Through an official statement, the Concacaf informed which will be the nine stadiums in which the gold Cup, which are distributed in the following states: 6 in Texas, 1 in Florida, 1 in Kansas and 1 in Arizona.

This competition will start on July 10 with the group stage, and then play the quarterfinals on 24 and 25, the semifinals on 27 and 28, and the final on August 1 at the Allegiant Stadium.

“The nine host stadiums for the group stage and knockout stage of this year’s Gold Cup are, in alphabetical order by stadium name (year they hosted the tournament in past editions”

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX (2009, 2011, 2013, and 2017) BBVA Stadium, Houston, TX (2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019) Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, KS (2011, 2015, 2019) Cotton Bowl, Dallas, TX (1993) Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL (first-time venue) NRG Stadium, Houston, TX (2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2019) Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX (first-time venue) State Farm Stadium , Glendale, AZ (2009, 2015, 2017, 2019) Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX (2015, 2017, and 2019)

