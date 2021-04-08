Mexican National Team: Club León fans insult Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino (PHOTO)

Coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino became the main target of the Esmeraldas de León fans, after the great performance of midfielder Fernando Navarro in the game against him Toronto fc in the Concacaf Champions League.

Through Twitter, they made viral the image where the faithful followers of the Fiera leave a blanket on the outskirts of the Leon stadium with a forceful message addressed to the Argentine strategist of the Mexican team.

Read also: Club León: Fans explode against Ángel Mena for his terrible failures against Toronto FC

“Tata the shell of your mother! In León there is idiot talent”, the message written on the blanket.

This message represents ALL the fans of León. Directed to Tata Martino pic.twitter.com/9JIoqeFeaE – Swollen Verdiblanca (@La_hinchada) April 8, 2021

Midfielder Fernando Navarro excelled with a first-rate goal in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the Concacaf Champions League between the Esmeraldas de León and Toronto FC.

Read also: Club América: Fans surrender to Santiago Solari for their alignment for the match against Olimpia

Fernando Navarro, scorer of a great goal for @clubleonfc, is named Man of the Match. Congratulations! | # SCCL21 pic.twitter.com/PldSIUs2vR – Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) April 8, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Mexican National Team Gerardo Martino Club León Liga MX