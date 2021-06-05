Mexican National Team: Claudio Suárez proudly remembered the debut of Andrés Guardado in El Tri

The footballer of Real Betis Balompié, Andrés Guardado has always been characterized by his great character, as confessed by the legend of El Tri, Cluadio Suárez, who in

2006 coincided with the midfielder at the World Cup in Germany, where he realized the full capacity of the Little Prince.

Also read: Mexico vs Romania: Schedule and where to see the friendly match of the Mexican National Team Sub 23

“I still had to be with him in his early days in the National Team, which was my last participation in 2006, in Germany and you could already see Andrés Guarded to make a good career, his mentality and many people we were close to talked about that. theme.

The first great night of Andrés Guardado with the Mexican National Team. Eighth of Final of Germany 2006 against Argentina. The confidence of La Volpe and the quality / personality of the Atlas youth squad. From that time it was known that he was a special player. # BaúlInvicto pic.twitter.com/2QsAlXB11b – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) June 21, 2019

“He was not scared, he was the youngest of that National Team and when La Volpe began to put him in the starting box it was immediately noticed, he started, he grabbed the ball and faced with a cheek as if he had been playing for so long, and playing a World Cup It is not easy, your legs are shaking as they say, and not him. “

“And not to mention the quality, I already brought it, the good mid-distance shot, the dynamics, very good centers, but more than anything the impudence that it is important to have that winning mentality, but it also has to be demonstrated within the court and he immediately showed it. ”

Claudio Suárez affirmed that in that World Cup, Andrés Guardado had the opportunity to learn from great leaders of the Mexican National Team, which helped him become what he is today.

“At that time I was the oldest and they saw me as a leader, but that group was strong because there is Jared, Pavel, Oswaldo Sánchez, Rafael Márquez, they were the leaders, and Andrés began living that, gaining experience and little by little with good performances Rafa Márquez left him the post, and Andrés has taken that role, he has acquired it and respect is also earned based on work, “said the former Tricolor player.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content