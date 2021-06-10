Mexican national team: Claudio Suárez landa ‘dardo’ against Santiago Ormeño

The lack of goal in the Mexican team has reopened a debate in Mexican soccer. Both Henry Martín and Alan Pulido have failed to convince Martino; However, the Argentine strategist does not have much to choose from.

The fans have demanded the call of Javier Hernandez Y Santiago Ormeño, who are having a good time. Despite that, the Mexican legend, Claudio Suarez revealed on ESPN that he did not like how the new attacker from Club León has handled this situation.

“The Ormeño case is an issue that he also has to decide, because he supposedly decided for Peru and right now they are not taking it into account … well, he is looking for a call to the Mexican National Team.”

On the issue of the naturalized and the possible call of Rogelio Funes Mori, the eternal captain does not agree, recalling that the majority have not managed to consolidate except for Sinha.