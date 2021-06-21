Mexican National Team: Claudio Suárez busts Luis Romo and Henry Martín for their call to the Olympics

Claudio Suarez, former player of the Pumas de la UNAM and Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, criticized Luis Romo and Henry Martín’s call for the Tokyo Olympics as reinforcements for the Mexican National Team directed by Jaime Lozano, since he thinks they are not the great reinforcements for the competition.

The ‘Emperor’ Suárez, recognized standard and historical figure of the Mexican National Team, assured that the Cruz Azul midfielder, despite the fact that he was champion and had a great season, does not believe that it is a great thing for Mexico in the Olympics, while that with the Club América striker, he sees that it has cost him in recent months to be at his best.

“I do have questions about the reinforcements for the Olympics. Beyond Guillermo Ochoa, a confident and experienced goalkeeper, Luis Romo and Henry Martín do not seem to be the great reinforcements, perhaps more Romo who is at a good time, who has stood out in some friendly matches and was champion with Cruz Azul. ”, he expressed.

“However, I don’t see Henry Martín well, I see how it has cost him, I don’t know if it’s really going to be a reinforcement, no. If they had given me a choice, I would take ‘Tecatito’ Corona, ‘Chucky’ Lozano or Héctor Herrera or equal to ‘Memo’ Ochoa, no, they are proven players. “, He added.

However, Claudio Suárez understands that it is more a matter of the fact that in European clubs they do not usually lend to players for this type of competition and therefore he sees it as normal that the choices are made in this way with certain players who may generate doubts.

“But it is complicated, I know because of the clubs that do not lend them to you, because they are not obliged and apart from the commitments they have as is the case with the Gold Cup with the senior team, then I do not know how they reached an agreement,” he concluded.

