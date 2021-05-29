Mexican National Team: Chofis López raises his hand to go to Gerardo Martino’s Tri

Former Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara footballer, Eduardo López, is living his first season in Major League Soccer and little by little has recovered his best version, so he does not rule out returning to the Mexican National Team.

“Yes, I go from less to more. The tournament is just starting, there are seven games there and I have a long way to go to be at my level; and I said it at the time, it will cost me a bit, but the good thing is that I am progressing little by little. Regarding the selection, obviously I would love to be there. I know that by doing things well and taking the path I’m going, I have no doubt that, if I continue like this throughout the tournament, hopefully one day I can be there, “he mentioned in an interview with MLS.

This Saturday, Chofis and San José will face the Galaxy del Chicharito, a very ‘Mexican’ match within the League.

“Chicharito is a great player and you have to show him respect by playing football well. Obviously, it is necessary to mark it well so that it cannot endanger us.

“Yes, it is an important game for the team and personally, I do take it seriously because we come from three defeats. The classics are for history, that more than good that we managed to get up with a victory and obviously that it was in a classic, I think that from that part we would take a lot of confidence, “he added.

