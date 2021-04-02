Mexican National Team: ‘Chicote’ Calderón and Marcel Ruíz, Lozano’s ‘covered’ for Tokyo 2020

The Mexican National Team got its pass to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics After winning the Concacaf Pre-Olympic and Jaime Lozano is already thinking about which players to take to compete in the Olympic tournament, since in addition to the base that won the tournament, he has two players in mind: a Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderón and Marcel Ruíz.

According to information revealed by ESPN, the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara player and the Xolos de Tijuana player are considered by ‘Jimmy’ Lozano, since although in the MX League in recent weeks they have not had regularity and have been with ups and downs, they are players who have already been with the group and the coach likes them.

In addition to Calderón and Ruíz, the third in contention would be Kevin Álvarez de los Tuzos del Pachuca who plays as a left back for the Tuzos del Pachuca, as an option for this Under 23 Mexican National Team that has more players in sight and players with a route in First Division.

The ‘Chicote’ Calderón has had a very irregular 2021 Clausura with Chivas, playing with the Sub and the Tapatío to regain confidence and level, although it has remained low. For his part, Marcel Ruíz has not shown the same level in Xolos that he had in Querétaro and it is hoped that he can emerge.

For his part, Álvarez started the tournament as the undisputed starter with Pachuca in the first eight games and now he has gradually disappeared from the team, although he still has time to regain his level.

