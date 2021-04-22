Mexican National Team: Chicharito, another candidate to reinforce the Tri Olímpico in Tokyo 2020

Forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, from Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy, has started the new season with the gunpowder on, as he already has two goals just in matchday 1 and raises his hand to go to Tokyo 2020.

If he continues to show a similar level in MLS, Jimmy Lozano could take him into consideration for Tokyo 2020, because although they already have Henry as one of the candidates, it will also depend on the level he has this season.

Javier Hernández, a 32-year-old striker, could not be one of the strikers in London 2012 because the age was no longer relevant and Oribe Peralta was chosen instead.

Now, Hernández Balcázar wants to get rid of that thorn and if he was called by Lozano, he would accept without problems to be in Tokyo 2020.

In addition to these two options, Alan Pulido has also raised his hand to be a reinforcement of the Tri Sub 23 that will face France, Japan and South Africa in the Olympic Games.

