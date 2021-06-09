Mexican National Team: “Chepo” de la Torre throws a dart against Gerardo Martino after defeat against the United States

The Mexican National Team left a rather bitter taste in the mouth in the Concacaf Nations League, losing in the final to the USA, so that José Manuel “el Chepo” de la Torre he left a little message to Gerardo “el Tata” Martino prior to the start of the Gold Cup.

In an interview for ESPN, “el Chepo” de la Torre stated that, although it is important to play well, the main objective of Tri in this type of match is to win, because in this way you have a “cushion” to continue working and improve. in the details that are needed.

Also read: Are you leaving Porto? Jesús “Tecatito” Corona spoke about his future

“Playing well is interesting and it is good to see coupling things, but you have to round it up with a favorable result. It is always better to win by being able to correct and improve than to play well and lose; then you will continue to correct, but when the results are favorable there is always a good support behind “

“Playing well is interesting and it’s good, BUT …” ‘Chepo’ de la Torre and how things should be in El Tri https: //t.co/Xt6AG1pVdi – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) June 9, 2021

De la Torre also assured that the errors in the lower part of the team were quite clear, so Martino and his coaching staff will have to work on this immediately if they do not want to continue having problems.

“The defensive failures were notorious and it is a detail to work on in the national team, but it is something that everyone saw and that surely the coaching staff will have a finger to attack it”

“Chepo” de la Torre concluded by assuring that El Tri is obliged to win the Gold Cup, as it is useless to stay with second place in this tournament.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: