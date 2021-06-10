Mexican National Team: ‘Chepo’ de la Torre puts Rogelio Funes Mori as a piece for El Tri

Forward Rogelio Funes Mori continues to be the main topic of debate after the lack of a fixed nine in the Mexican National Team due to the absence of Raul Jimenez facing the 2021 Gold Cup.

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘W Sports‘, former coach José Manuel’ Chepo ‘de la Torre believes that the Rayados de Monterrey striker will become the key player in El Tri in the competition of the Concacaf.

“If you have nationality, you have the right and the possibilities. You have very good conditions and it will be required of you like any other,” he declared.

EXCLUSIVE José 'Chepo' de la Torre comments that Rogelio Funes Mori will be a key piece for the Mexican National Team towards the Gold Cup.

In addition, the Mexican strategist affirmed that due to lack of patience in the training processes in Liga MX, there is a strong player crisis to feed the Mexican National Team in the generational change in which they live.

“We need to produce players. There are many Mexicans who have conditions but there is no patience to endure the process,” he said.

Mexican National Team Rogelio Funes Mori Gold Cup 2021