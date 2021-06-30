Mexican National Team: Chepo de la Torre justifies the veto of Javier “Chicharito” Hernández

The strategist, José Manuel “Chepo” de la Torre, who was in charge of the Tri some years ago, spoke of the supposed veto of Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, because despite being the top scorer of the Tri, that does not exempt him from the rules of the Mexican National Team.

For this reason, Chepo considers that there should be a problem in revealing that there is a punishment against Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, although he assured that it is better for “dirty clothes to be washed at home”.

“El Chícharo has carved out a great career, but that does not exempt you from following the guidelines that an institution has, the selection, and the same group the ways of how to carry it, then that discipline that must be carried within a work group because It is for everyone; the one who decides who goes or not, due to the different circumstances, is the coach. “

“It is not that he is a manager, but the rules are for everyone, in the disciplinary matter; for me there is nothing wrong that can be said, that he has a punishment or some disciplinary situation for whatever, but it is also like in home: why are you going to be announced if you were late or not; dirty clothes are washed at home. “

In addition, Chepo de la Torre confessed that it is a difficult situation, since there is an obligation to win the Gold Cup.

Chicharito Hernández reached 220 OFFICIAL GOALS in his professional career. Annotations with Chivas (29), Manchester United (59), Real Madrid (9), Bayer Leverkusen (39), West Ham (17), Sevilla (3), LA Galaxy (12) and Mexico’s senior team (52). MEXICAN LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/PLLWH1KIEq – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) June 27, 2021

“It is a very complicated situation, I am a colleague of the one in charge, and it is unethical for me to be able to take an opinion on this question. I think the only one indicated and make this decision is the technician.”

“The conviction is to win it, because that is what they are going to demand of you and part of it is your area, and yes, the Mexican team is always there to win the Gold Cup, and if you don’t win it, there will be criticism, questioning, a lot circumstances that squeeze a lot and that put a lot of pressure on everyone. “

