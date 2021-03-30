Mexican National Team: Charlyn Corral seeks to return to play in the Tri Femenil

The Mexican soccer player Charlyn corral of the Atletico Madrid on the Spanish League, affirmed that he would like to return to defend the shirt of the national team in this new stage, now under the command of Monica Vergara.

Read also: Mexican National Team would be seeded in Tokyo; these would be your possible rivals

Returning to the national team would be very nice, but I have other goals, I want to return to the courts first, “were the words of Charlyn Corral.

The Mexican attacker welcomed an interview for the medium W Deportes, where she made it clear that she would love to wear the Tri Femenil shirt again, but that now her priority is to be able to return to the courts after suffering a severe injury.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

“I know what I experienced in the national team with him, I said things at the time and I thank him for my growth” (about Leonardo Cuellar) pic.twitter.com/HKzZeGkQmW – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) March 29, 2021

Charlyn Corral has been one of the most outstanding soccer players of the Mexican National Team, but a few years ago she was discarded from the national team causing great controversy in the media for her quality of play.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content