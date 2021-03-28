Mexican National Team: ‘Charly’ Rodríguez and his emotional message prior to the game vs Canada

The Mexican National Team will seek to ensure its place in the Tokyo Olympics 2021 when he faces the Canada selection, in the second game in the semifinals of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament.

A few hours away for the kickoff at the Jalisco stadium, the midfielder Carlos ‘Charly’ Rodríguez He manifested himself on social networks with an emotional message of motivation to the Tricolor fans.

“Today is the day! Let’s go @miseleccionmx,” he wrote.

Today is the day! Let’s go @miseleccionmx pic.twitter.com/zv31S9MhWj – Carlos Rodriguez (@ CharlyRdz29) March 28, 2021

After its publication, the Rayados del Monterrey They were present on social networks to show support for the midfielder prior to the Mexican National Team game against the maple leaf squad with the following words.

“With everything, Charly! Success!”, They wrote.

Still, Charly! Success! https://t.co/xh6uJGiE7K – Striped (@Rayados) March 28, 2021

Concacaf Canada Pre-Olympic Mexican National Team