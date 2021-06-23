Mexican National Team: Chaco Giménez stands in solidarity with Rogelio Funes Mori and sends him his support

The issue of the naturalized in the Mexican National Team continues to cause a stir, after the recent call by Rogelio Funes Mori the debate is red hot, so Christian gimenez He recalled how he experienced firsthand the signs that the Twin lives today.

El Tri by José Manuel de la Torre was where Chaco underwent a trial, as he was accused of being athletic incapable of defending the colors of the Albiceleste so for “convenience” he decided to play for the Mexican team.

“I lived it as Funes Mori should be living it now, with a lot of anger for the comments and the things that were said. In my case, time proved me right, retired and I’m still in Mexico, I love Mexico and I’m not leaving here, my children are from here and my life is here, “said Giménez in an interview with Toño de Valdés.

“It is said that we naturalize for convenience or because we do not have the capacity (to reach the National Team of their country of origin). I played 12 years in Mexico, I was highly criticized because it was an important factor for the press to be able to beat me, I it generated anger, but it was also the opportunity to give back for everything that this country gave me, “he added.

The former player of Pachuca, Cruz Azul, Veracruz and América affirmed that the perception of “naturalized by interest” is wrong.

“I did not naturalize myself to play in the National Team, it is something illogical; I naturalized myself to establish roots here, because of what I felt for the country. What Funes Mori is experiencing today is unfair, let things happen, Mexico has always opened the doors to foreigners in a good way, but I do not understand why criticize him for naturalizing if he loves the country, judge ahead of time.

