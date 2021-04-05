Mexican National Team: Carlos Vela does not think about the Qatar 2022 World Cup to focus on LA FC

The footballer Carlos Vela of Los Angeles FC inside of Major League Soccer (MLS), he assured that he does not think about him Qatar World Cup 2022 to focus squarely on his team, seeking to take him to the best positions in the league.

Well honestly no, I think about it. I just focus on being at my best. Score goals and do the best for my team, and after that we will never know ”, assured Carlos Vela.

The Mexican attacker spoke in an interview for the popular Los Angeles Times newspaper, where he made it clear that they are not currently in his head to participate with the Mexican National Team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

They asked @ 11carlosV in @latimes if he thinks about @miseleccionmx and the World Cup. Carlos replied “Well, honestly not, I think about that. I just focus on being at my best level. Score goals and do the best for my team, and after that we will never know “ – FERNANDO SCHWARTZ #nuncabajolosbrazos (@ fersch_4) April 5, 2021

Carlos Vela assured that he only focuses on being in his best soccer version, to be able to do the best for the benefit of his team and score goals in the 2021 season that is about to start.

